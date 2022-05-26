Obituary: Kenneth Wayne Mitchell
July 26, 1992 – April 15, 2022
Kenneth Mitchell passed away April 15, 2022. He was 29 years old. Kenny loved to cook and took pleasure in feeding the community while working at restaurants. He was a proud father, and enjoyed disc golfing, riding motorcycles, and spending time with family and friends. Kenny is survived by his daughter, Sierra Paugh; mother, Aimee Parr; father Ray Aebersold and stepmother Julie Gregerson; grandparents Arlene and Lew Aebersold; sisters Kandis Flowers and Jasmine Aebersold; brothers Clayton Griffiths and Andrew Long; aunts Melissa Lacayo and Cindy Kothe; and cousins Kevin Lacayo and Katee Gillogley. He was preceded in death by his birth father Dustin Mitchell and grandmothers Judy Lacayo and Donna Olson. A service will be held on Sunday, June 5th at 1:00 pm at Sierra Presbyterian Church in Nevada City.
