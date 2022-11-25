Obituary: Kenneth Sahl

January 13, 1928 – November 10, 2022

Dr. Kenneth George Sahl died on November 10, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. Ken was a lifetime educator, a passionate community builder, and a consummate public servant.

He was born in Modesto, California to Carl and Thelma Sahl on January 13, 1928. The family moved to Grass Valley where Ken graduated high school in 1945. After attending Sierra College, Ken enlisted in the Coast Guard and was stationed in Alaska. After his discharge, he attended CSU Chico (BS) where he obtained his teaching credential. Later he attended Stanford University (MA) and the University of Idaho (EdD). Ken taught and coached at Grass Valley High School before becoming the first principal of Colfax High School when he was 30 years old. Two years later, he was hired as the first principal at Oakmont High School in Roseville. Ken served the Roseville Joint Union High School District for 25 years and retired as the District Superintendent in 1989. He subsequently served for four terms on the Placer County Board of Education.

Ken was a traveler, woodworking enthusiast, and dedicated husband and father. He was a proud Roseville Rotarian and celebrated the Oakmont Parents Club accomplishments. An avid traveler, Ken set foot on every continent including Antarctica. Ken’s passions included trout fishing, duck hunting, and golfing. Underlying his thoughtfulness, caring, and intellectual curiosity was Ken’s dedication as a husband, father, and grandfather, which provided him with endless opportunities to modestly dispense his wisdom and guidance.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Joanne Sahl (Dowden). He is survived by his four children, Kurt (Kathleen Mertens), Julia Bowen (Daniel), Kristin, and Kenneth (Paola Zazno) and sister Suzanne McIntyre. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Emilie Hamilton, Andrew Sahl, Kendall Sahl, Kathryn Tirrell, Samuel Tirrell, Rhys Tirrell, Jedediah Sahl, and Wyatt Sahl in addition to three great-grandchildren. Ken was predeceased by brothers Carl Jr.(1975) and Stanley (2015).

A celebration of life will be in Roseville spring 2023. Donations in his memory may be made to UC Davis Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center https://health.ucdavis.edu/alzheimers/giving.html