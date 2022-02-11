Obituary: Kenneth L Armour Jr

April 28, 1928 – August 28, 2021

We all know people who know a little about a lot of things, and those who know a lot about a little…

Then there are the extraordinary, who know a lot about a lot of things.

This is the person Kenneth L Armour Jr was. He passed away at the age of 93.

He was stationed in Nome, Alaska during the Korean War where he met his wife, Florence; a teacher, musician, and composer. She sadly passed away in 2012. They had four children, five granddaughters, and thirteen great grandchildren.

He was a retired executive in the steel industry in Indiana, primarily heading safety and environmental issues, working closely with OSHA. While in Indiana he also became a high school gymnastics coach, took photography courses, built a darkroom, and began to develop his own photos.

Getting a BA from Westminster College in PA was not enough for him. In 2001 he received two AA degrees from Sierra College at the age of 73. He was actually featured in this paper at the time. We all thought that if there was such a thing as a degree for the creative “do it yourselfer”, that would be another to add to his list.

While in Grass Valley he became very involved in his three local granddaughter’s activities, lending his skills to help out: softball, volleyball, and dance. He became quite the enthusiastic dancer himself in his 90s.

His love of photography, exploration, and nature took him to every continent and many countries from northern Canada down to Antarctica. He was able to achieve his goal of photographing many of the world’s greatest waterfalls, climbing Machu Picchu, and capturing many unique animals in their habitats. His room became a gallery.

All who knew Kenny will miss him tremendously; his humor and love.