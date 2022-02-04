Obituary: Kenneth G. Dunn
July 5, 1945 – January 29, 2022
Kenneth G. Dunn passed away January 29, 2022. He was 76.
Ken was born July 5, 1945, in Liverpool, England, to Elsie and George Dunn. He earned an AA degree while serving 21 years in the US Air Force as a K-9 handler, Master Trainer, and Law Enforcement Officer. Ken was a Deputy Sheriff with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department full time for 16 years and 4 years as a reserve.
He was an avid reader and loved to travel. He loved meeting new people all over the world.
Ken is survived by his wife, Stacey C. Dunn; his daughter Dianna L. Anderson; grandchildren Joshua D. and Riley Ann O’Brien; and his sister-in-law, Toni L. Gugliotti.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elsie and George Dunn, and his mother-in-law, Sammie Gugliotti.
In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation in his name to the Parkinson’s Association of Northern California or the Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
