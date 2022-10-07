Obituary: Kenneth Duane Aho
March 20, 1960 – September 12, 2022
Kenneth Duane Aho passed over September 12, 2022, of natural causes. Ken was a devoted son and avid golfer.
Ken was born March 20, 1960, in Virginia, Minnesota.
Ken is survived by his mom, Carol Ann Sherek of Biwabik, MN; sister Kim Marie Aho of Grass Valley, CA; Uncle Dave Aho of Virginia, MN; cousins Randy Sherek of Alaska; Renee Christiansen of Minnesota; Rhonda Sherek of Minnesota; and Warren Aho, Deanna Leppala, and Keri Kaml, all of Minnesota; and numerous Aho, Koski, Sherek, and Talus relatives of Minnesota and California.
Ken is preceded in death by Dad Duane Charles Aho, grandparents, and aunts and uncles.
Donations can be made to Range Mental Health in Virginia, Minnesota.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Minnesota Duluth.
Burial Lakeside cemetery, Biwabik, Minnesota.
