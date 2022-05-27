Obituary: Kenneth Browning

May 29, 1943 – May 4, 2022

Kenneth Mann Browning passed away after a long illness on May 4, 2022 in Modesto, Ca. Born and raised in California, Kenneth spent much of his youth on a ranch in French Corral, CA. Later, as a plumber’s apprentice in Camino, CA, then a few years as a back country hunting guide in Idaho before his logging truck driver years in Nevada County. He then moved into driving Dairy truck in Sacramento before selling insurance, and finally selling and fixing sewing machines in the Modesto area.

His beloved wife Neysa passed before him. He is survived by his son Keenan Browning, daughter Petrina Bloom, sister Karla Woodard and brother Sidney Browning and grandchildren.