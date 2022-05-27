Obituary: Kenneth Browning
May 29, 1943 – May 4, 2022
Kenneth Mann Browning passed away after a long illness on May 4, 2022 in Modesto, Ca. Born and raised in California, Kenneth spent much of his youth on a ranch in French Corral, CA. Later, as a plumber’s apprentice in Camino, CA, then a few years as a back country hunting guide in Idaho before his logging truck driver years in Nevada County. He then moved into driving Dairy truck in Sacramento before selling insurance, and finally selling and fixing sewing machines in the Modesto area.
His beloved wife Neysa passed before him. He is survived by his son Keenan Browning, daughter Petrina Bloom, sister Karla Woodard and brother Sidney Browning and grandchildren.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User