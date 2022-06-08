Obituary: Katelyn Renee Imsdahl
– May 23, 2022
Katelyn Renee Imsdahl went home to our Father in Heaven on the wings of angels on May 23, 2022. She was 35 years old.
Katie was devoted to her daughters, “the loves of her life”. She was a loving mother who raised her girls, Jazlyn and Samantha, by herself.
Katie is survived by her mother Cathleen Vanderloo, her beautiful daughters Jazlyn and Samantha, her sister Lindsey Nyholm, brothers Weston and Spencer Imsdahl, nephew Garrett and niece Paisley. Her partner and love Danny Loy and best friends Patrick Birmingham and Brandee Dalmau were always there for her.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Katie on Saturday June 11th at 11:00am at St Teresa of Avila Church, 11600 Atwood Rd, Auburn.
