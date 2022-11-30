Obituary: June Leona Hewlett

June Leona Hewlett

Provided Photo

– November 5, 2022

Our amazing mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend June Hewlett passed away of natural causes November 5, 2022 at the age of 94 in Grass Valley, CA. She will be dearly missed by all. She was the loving matriarch of the family and brought us together regularly for many fun holidays and parties.

June was born in San Francisco, CA to Stanley and Blanche Meloche, attended Balboa High School and married Harold Hewlett when he returned from service in WWII. They had five children, Barry, Judy, Bruce, Bryon, and Bonnie. Their first home was in Redwood City, they then moved to Palo Alto, CA for the births of their first two children and then Santa Clara, CA where they had their last three children. When Hal got closer to retirement they moved to Meadow Vista, CA. Shortly after he passed away in 2011, June moved to Grass Valley. June and Hal were married for 63 years and had 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

June was a very talented artist and loved working on crafts. She was an excellent seamstress, loved making bead jewelry, and her paintings were amazing. She was extremely generous with her art, giving away the bead jewelry to family and friends and making custom-designed walker bags for residents of her assisted living home.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother.

Friends and family are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at Willow Oak Park Hall, 17535 County Road 97, Woodland CA 95695, Saturday, January 21, 2023 from 1-4 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice.