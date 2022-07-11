Obituary: June (bug) Wilhelm

June 25, 1935 – June 11, 2022

June (Junebug) Bernadina Wilhelm was born in Visalia, California on June 25, 1935. Her parents Bernard and Mary Ashuaer were German immigrants. June was the 3rd of their 4 children. She was raised on a farm in Van Nuys and spoke often of her amazing parents and wonderful childhood on the farm. Her mother was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and instilled a love of God in her daughter.

June married William Wilhelm in the 1950s and had one son, David Wilhelm. In the early 1970s they moved from Southern California to Chicago Park where she lived until she moved to Colfax in 2013.

Over the years she had several jobs, she worked at a dental office in Alta Sierra and at Albertsons for years, but her favorite job was working for the movie industry. She loved to talk about all of the movie stars she knew.

June was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and treasured the hope and comfort she found in the Scriptures and the friends that became like her family in the congregation. She longed for the day that she would be reunited with her family when death will be no more. (Revelation 21:3 and 4)

Some of her favorite things were her plants,(especially succulents) her little dog Zephyr and Salted Carmel Gelato. She had a smile that would light up the room.

After a long battle with Parkinson’s and a recent broken hip, her mind and body could no longer fight and she fell asleep in death on June 11th at the Golden Empire where she had been a patient for the past 7 months. We appreciate the loving care she received from the Memory Care Unit staff.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Mary Ashuaer, her brothers, Rex and Bernie Ashuaer and her sister Else, who died as an infant.

She is survived by her son David Wilhelm and his wife Nancy from Arizona and many dear friends that she considered her family.

For information on June’s memorial service please contact Rebecca at rebecca.rjnphoto@gmail.com .