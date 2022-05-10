Obituary: Julia Reynolds

December 20, 1926 – February 19, 2022

Julia Reynolds left this earth on the peaceful afternoon of February 19, 2022, at her home among loved ones.

Born Julia Winston White on December 20, 1926, she was the youngest child of Alice and Exum White, members of the Bethel Quaker Meeting in Franklin, Virginia. As a child she enjoyed walking downtown to spend her babysitting earnings at the Friday movie matinees with their swashbuckling heroes. She attended high school at Westtown, a Quaker boarding school in Pennsylvania.

Julia went on to Guilford College in North Carolina, where she met her lifelong best friend Marjon Ornstein. The friends shared majoring in psychology, hockey, and being the most petite altos in the college choir, as well as working hard at summer jobs together.

Julia’s first teaching job after college graduation was at Friendsville Academy in Tennessee. There she met a tall and handsome young violin teacher named Delbert Reynolds. By the next June, 1950, Julia and Del were married, and were to have 68 anniversaries together before Del’s passing in 2018.

In the spirit of peace, service, and adventure to which they both subscribed, the young couple left the year after their wedding to teach for five years at the American Friends Schools in Ramallah, Jordan (now part of the occupied territories of Palestine). When Del was drafted as the school director, Julia gamely took on the duties of director’s wife while continuing to teach, helped by her newborn son Paul in demonstrations for infant care classes. Their second child Ellen was also born in nearby Jerusalem. The love of the rich culture and friendships Julia and Del experienced in Ramallah were to stay with them the rest of their lives.

In 1956, the young family returned to the States after an adventurous car camping tour of Europe. Future such camping trips were to be part of many summers for the expanding family. Sara, Martha, and Anna were born in Chicago, then the family moved to the Sierra foothills of California in 1963 for a two-year directorship at a new Quaker school, John Woolman.

They settled for good on a small farm near Grass Valley, where Julia was the soul of the home. She taught school full-time until retirement at nearby Pleasant Ridge Elementary, and is remembered fondly by many of her students. Her hands were ever busy turning the Farm’s bounty into organic cheeses, jams, and other deliciousness for the benefit of her family and community. Music, word games, and laughter were always a part of her lively household. The hospitality of the Farm was legendary—Julia always happily brought out the guest book for signing with every visitor, and many books were filled.

Julia and Del were among the founders of the Grass Valley Friends Meeting and were beloved long-time members. They were also among the founders of the BriarPatch coop. Julia volunteered for years for Sierra Symphony and as an election poll worker. Julia was known for her generosity, subtle wit, and kindness. She was a loyal friend to many, globally and locally.

She leaves five children, nine grandchildren, and seven (and counting) great-grandchildren, all whom she loved much.

It was hard to say good-bye, but those who knew her will be glad to take forward the gifts of love, service, and compassion that Julia gave so freely to the world.