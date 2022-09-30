Obituary: Judy Weisshaar
May 15, 1932 – August 5, 2022
Judith Hazel (Davis) Weisshaar was born in Chicago, Illinois, on May 15, 1932. The eldest of three, Judy spent her childhood moving across the United States. Her happiest childhood memories, however, were times spent with her cousins in Chicago.
Judy’s life changed abruptly on the Fourth of July 1956, when she agreed to go on a blind date. Paul Weisshaar showed up for that date, and they were never apart again. They married December 29, 1956, and spent the next 66 years deeply in love.
Paul and Judy eventually landed in Fremont, California, where they raised their two children. Judy volunteered with the Oakland Children’s Hospital and supported Paul’s endeavors with Niles Rotary. A remarkably talented artist, Judy also worked with the Fremont Artisans’ Co-Op.
In 1997, Paul and Judy moved to Alta Sierra, where Judy was an active member with the Alta Sierra Nifty Niners and Women’s’ Club.
Judy enjoyed playing golf, bridge, and dominoes, spending time with her friends, and keeping up with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband, Paul, children, Jeff and Janet (Jordan), and adored grandchildren, Taylor (Molly), Leilani, and Lahela.
Private services will be set at a later date.
