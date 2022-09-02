Obituary: Judy Schwein
September 23, 1944 – August 24, 2022
JUDITH ANN SCHWEIN, age 77, of Grass Valley, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2022. Judy resided in Nevada City and Grass Valley for 43 years. She worked for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce and The Mountain Astrologer. She was the second eldest of six children of John Howland and Dorothy Riendeau. She was dearly loved and will forever be remembered for caring for her family above all else. She happily gave whatever she could give to anyone who needed it. Her greatest joy was her family.
She will be dearly missed.
The memorial will be a private service.
