Obituary: Judy Bucher
July 3, 1938 – November 8, 2022
Judy Bucher passed away peacefully on November 8, 2022. She was born to the Hawkins Family July 3,1938 in San Jose, CA.
After living out of state for several years, Judy moved to Nevada County in 1975 with her three children and began work as a waitress. Over the next few years she worked at the Empire House, the Office, the National Hotel, and the Coach House. She also was a realtor for mobile home sales.
In 1989, Judy married Richard Bucher, and they enjoyed 34 years together. Richard brought a large family with him that had the privilege and honor of sharing those 34 years. Judy loved life and brought beauty, fun, sparkle and elegance to every facet of her life. She was loved and will be missed by so many friends and extended family.
She is survived by her husband Richard; son Paul Bailey, daughter Glynis Sissy Churchill-Mergen, stepson Steve (Colleen) Bucher; grandchildren Josh (Rebecca) Bailey, Joe (Emily) Bailey, Aaron Churchill; Dillon Bucher, Alyssa (Erik) Hammer/Bucher and Taylor Bucher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Terry Bailey (2005) and stepson Dave Bucher (2002).
Per her request, no public services will be held.
