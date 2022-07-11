Obituary: Judy Ayres Tennies

July 24, 1941 – July 1, 2022

Judy Ayres Tennies, 80, passed away July 1, 2022 at her home in Lake Wildwood, CA surrounded by her two daughters and husband. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher. Judy loved to travel, spend time with family, playing Bunco, shopping, and dining out.

Judy was born July 24, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Mitchell and Georgeanna Ayres. Her parents were entertainers. Her father was the musical conductor for Perry Como and other famous entertainers, her mother was a Rockette, and grandparents were in Vaudeville.

Judy grew up in Manhasset, NY. After graduating from high school, she went on to get her degree in Early Childhood Education. After some time teaching in New York schools, her wanderlust drew her to California where she traveled with three of her peers in the early 70s to find teaching jobs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

She was formerly married to Fred Ptucha of Santa Rosa, CA, the father of her two daughters. Judy eventually moved to Santa Rosa, CA were she met the love of her life, Thomas (Tom) and were married in Kenwood, CA on August 22, 1992.

In 2004, Tom and Judy moved to Lake Wildwood; Tom, to be nearer to his aging father, and Judy, to be close to her daughter who wanted to start a family. Judy continued her passion for teaching in the local schools.

Judy is survived by her husband Thomas; daughters, Laura Ptucha-Skoog (Erik) of Nevada City, CA, Lindsey Ptucha of Truckee, CA; and grandchildren, Isabella, Zoe (Laura), Sebastian (Lindsey). She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Georgeanna; adopted brother, Lawrence.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at the Lake Wildwood Community Center on July 24, 2022. This would have been her 81st birthday. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to Hospice of the Foothills and the World Wildlife Foundation.