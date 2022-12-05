Obituary: Judy Arthur

Judy Arthur

Provided Photo

August 27, 1945 – November 26, 2022

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Judy Arthur, loving wife, mother, and daughter, passed away at the age of 77.

Judy was born in Oxnard, CA on August 27, 1945, and spent her childhood in Simi, CA where she graduated from Simi High School in 1963. She married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Terry Arthur, on September 7, 1963. Judy and Terry were blessed with three sons, Steve, Tom, and James.

The family moved to Grass Valley in 1975. They built their home and began making 47 years of amazing memories in Nevada County. Judy was known for her selflessness, caring heart, and love for other people. Her love also extended to animals; her pets at home, and the numerous times she assisted in getting injured wildlife to local rescue groups.

Of her many accomplishments, Judy was very proud of obtaining certification as a Pharmacy Technician. She worked at Bear River Drug in Grass Valley for 13 years and touched countless lives with her genuine smile and willingness to help others.

Judy’s love for her husband and family, was like no other. She provided selfless love to her three sons, grandchildren, her friends, and was by Terry’s side for 59 years of marriage. In addition to immediate family, Judy was a loving mother in-law, stepsister, and stepdaughter. Her family and friends often called her an angel, and she was.

Judy was preceded in death by her father, Bruce. She is survived by her mother, Mary, her husband, Terry, three sons, Steve, Tom, and James, her sister, Julie, brothers, John, Bryan, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In honor of Judy, the Arthur family will be hosting a Celebration of Life event on:

December 15, 2022 – 12pm to 4pm at

Naggiar Vineyards & Winery

18261 Rosemary Lane

Grass Valley, CA 95949

The family respectfully requests RSVP by email to: allourloveforjudy@gmail.com