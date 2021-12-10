Obituary: Judith Ellen O’Neill

– December 2, 2021

(Rev. Dr.) Judith Ellen O’Neill died peacefully in her sleep from heart failure, December 2, 2021 at age 80, in Grass Valley, California-an Educator, Community Organizer, Campus Minister, Writer, Pastoral Counselor, Feminist, Mother and Grandmother.

She was born and spent her childhood in Hartford, Connecticut, graduating from Westfield State University, Massachusetts, in 1963. After the birth of her precious daughters, she taught 13 years in elementary education. Following a difficult divorce she completed her M.Ed. in Community Leadership and Development from Springfield College in 1979. Judith continued her graduate studies at Yale University Divinity School in 1980. Professor Letty M. Russell, Judith’s

mentor, officiated for the partnership ceremony at Yale for Judith and Rev. Dr. Pete Sabey in 1982.

They were called as a “clergy couple,” partners in ministry and life as Co-directors and Campus Ministers of the ecumenical Cal Aggie Christian Association at the University of California, Davis, serving from 1982-1992. They received many individual and collective awards. Judith completed a Master of Divinity, Pacific School of Religion, 1984. That year they co-founded and co-directed the Interfaith Counseling Service (1984-2003). In 1990 Judith earned her Doctor of Ministry in Advanced Pastoral Studies from San Francisco Theological Seminary. Her doctoral thesis was a feminist analysis of adult development theories.

During forty-plus years in California they camped in their 4×4, hiked and skied at Donner Summit and Sierra Buttes and throughout the Southwest at every opportunity. They summited Mt. Hood and but for a lone cloud becoming a storm they came close to the top of Shasta in the same summer, 1985. That began years of mountain adventures.

They moved in 2003 to the intentional retirement community of Pilgrim Place, Claremont. Judith frequently joked about “flunking retirement.” She was elected as Assembly Member to the California Senior Legislature, representing part of L.A. county. She spearheaded retro-fitting of 168 homes on campus moving toward a net-zero energy use, lower carbon footprint solar community. A visionary and major advocate, she launched reform of eldercare in the skilled nursing and assisted living facilities at Pilgrim Place, leading to a non-hierarchical “culture change” model of care. Her intense and successful work for and with the Pilgrim Place residents led Judith to refer to this time as living among a “gathering of the gifted.”

In 2012 she and Pete moved to Grass Valley to finish their elderhood with more contemplative time and opportunities to enjoy each other, finding in the middle Sierra a “sense of place” that nurtured them throughout their elder years. Theyjoined a supportive and caring community of openly searching and justice-seeking friends at Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (UUCM).

For Judith, the Sierra was the place to hike, ski, swim, camp and enjoy the wonders of this amazing earth; it’s where Mystery and Awe were always present for her. She was an enthusiastic, passionate and caring woman who poured her energy into advocating for many issues and causes related to peace, equality and justice; and a voracious reader, gracious, elegant hostess. She created beauty in all her homes and every garden. Her visionary leadership inspired others and she was an amazing perceptive, spiritually astute counselor. She found numerous avenues for her creativity with fabric art and especially quilting since moving to Grass Valley

Judith is survived by Pete, her cherished spouse of more than forty years, “truly the most affirming, loving partner for my life journey”; daughters Ann (Tracy) King and grandson Robert; and Ellen Spencer, grand-children Cosette and Chloe; and Pete’s children and grandchildren. She leaves her sisters: Anne (Greg) Bertasz and Alice (Steve) McSharry, and brother Robert (Tara) O’Neill; heart sisters Sandra Lommasson, Jean Holsten, Gwen Eymann, and Grass Valley friends at UUCM.

Judith’s ashes will be scattered privately in the Sierra. There will be no

services. Gifts of Remembrance: Hospitality House, http://www.HHShelter.org : or Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains Endowment Fund, http://www.uugrassvalley.org .