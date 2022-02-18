Obituary: Judith Edzards

November 25, 1951 – January 26, 2022

On January 26, 2022, Judith Ann (Newnan) Edzards succumbed to complications from injuries sustained during the tragic shooting on Jan 10th, 2001, at the Nevada County Mental Health facility in Nevada City. Three other local families lost family members at the horrific event. The Wilcox family pursued, sought and created a state law named ‘Laura’s Law’ which was adopted locally. May Judith rest in peace with her special angels.

Judy was born in Palo Alto, California, on November 25, 1951, to Art and Elena (Costa) Newnan and was the youngest of three children. The family moved to Grass Valley in 1957. Judy attended Mount Saint Mary’s Elementary school, Hennessy Elementary School, Nevada Union Junior High School and @Nevada Union High School, graduating in 1969. Judy was truly ‘grounded’ by her love of home but also enjoyed travel to Japan, Mexico and Ireland, as well as, a travel trailer that became she and her husband’s ‘home away from home’ in Gualala, CA at Anchor Bay Campground.

Judy had a 30-year career as the Office Manager for Dr Wayne Smith (she thought the patients were hers). It was during this time she met the love of her life, Darrel Edzards. They were married at Mount Saint Mary’s in 1978 in Grass Valley and eventually settled on “The Farm” in South County. Together they raised emus, horses & cattle. Horse riding became her therapy for healing during her 21-year battle with multiple physical and emotional challenges brought on by the severe wounds sustained during the January 10th incident. Her ongoing struggle with these challenges, together with Darrel and family by her side, is a testament to her tenacity and resilient spirt. She passed peacefully at home on the farm with family and friends present.

Some parts of Judy that many of us knew and loved…She always made sure the kids and the ‘old folks’ were taken care of; She was always supportive of her stepchildren’s endeavors and those of the grandchildren – family being the most important aspect of her life. She was patient, didn’t like to argue. Judy was a die-hard Oakland (Los Angeles, Las Vegas) Raiders fan. She loved music (Country to R&R to Bocelli) and liked singing in the car with her high school mates on their way to the river (‘Hey Jude’ apparently a favorite). And Judy loved her Oreo cookies and Starbuck’s coffee, a distinction she shared with her sister which led to many indulgent get-togethers.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Elena. She is survived by her devoted husband of 44 years, Darrel; her brother Douglas Newnan and sister Kathleen Newnan Hanlon; stepdaughters Rebecca (Randy) Mosbarger and Jennifer Lawrence (Dan Lang); grandchildren Jenna Pawlak, Jordan Mosbarger, Evan and Jack Lawrence; multiple great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Dear sweet gentle brave warrior sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend you are forever remembered in our hearts.

Family graveside service was held at the historic Rough & Ready Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Contact info: Kathy – eddy9650@hotmail.com