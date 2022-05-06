Obituary: Judith Cole
April 21, 1940 – April 30, 2022
Judith Lee Cole passed away peacefully at home on April 30th with her adoring husband Larry by her side. Larry had cared for Judy lovingly for several years as she suffered from dementia.
Judy was a Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and even a Great Great Grandmother.
Judy loved her garden, riding her horse Wispy, weekend trips to the ocean, her many pets and her large family.
She will be greatly missed.
We love you Mom.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User