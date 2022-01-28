Obituary: Judith C. Oates
– January 10, 2022
Judith C. Oates died of natural causes on January 10, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Arcadia, California but grew up in the Grass Valley, Ca. area.
She is survived by her adoring husband Robert Oates, brother, John A. Brown Jr., sister, Jill Hallows (Larry), son, Kenneth Oates (Kim), daughter Keri Mannens (Mark) & her grandsons, Tanner Oates, Matthew Mannens (Kristina), Justin & Derek Mannens; as well as a great grandson son, Koe Mannens.
Judy graduated from Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, Ca. and then married Robert Oates. She was a very dedicated wife and mother. Her interest besides family were her pets through her life, she grew up a farm girl. She was an amazing cook and she enjoyed gardening. She practiced art through calligraphy as well. Her solid ground through most of her life was Jesus. She loved Jesus and was very involved with the people of her church, her friends, and her co-workers. She worked for the Washoe County School District for 22 years.
She will be sorely missed.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User