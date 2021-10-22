Obituary: Judith Ann Johnson

May 30, 1941 – October 12, 2021

Judy Johnson, of Grass Valley, died the morning of October 12 with family by her side. She had battled COPD for many years.

She leaves behind her husband, of 59 good years, Steve and their four children: Brandon(Chris), Kirsten, Suzanne Alonzo(Rod) and Tim(Heather) and nine grandchildren and two great grand grandchildren. Judy is also survived by her brothers Tom(Christy) and Tim(Nancy) Goldthwaite.

Judy was born in Sacramento and attended Sacramento High School where she met the love of her life, Steve. They married in 1962. Working and raising their four children in Modesto, Judy owned and operated The Gift Horse Boutique and restaurant and worked as an administrative assistant for Modesto City Schools. In 1991, she embarked on her next adventure, The Johnson Llama Ranch. She remained active in llama community well into her seventies. Judy was so proud of her family, her years owning The Gift Horse and her years as a llama rancher. In retirement in 2001, Judy and Steve moved to Grass Valley, a community they loved. She worked at Tess’s Kitchen Store for 10 years and loved her many customers.

We all miss the nicest person we ever knew, the best friend we ever had and best wife, mom and sister that we could wish for

At her request, the family will celebrate her life privately.

In lieu of flowers, please send donation to the charity of your choice.