Obituary: Joyce Melugin Lewis

January 19, 1927 – May 10, 2022

Joyce Melugin Lewis, 95 passed away peacefully in Sacramento, CA with family by her side, on May 10, 2022.

She is survived by her children, daughter Linda Lewis, son Glenn (Debra) Lewis, her grandchildren, Stacy Lewis, Rachel (Arron) Champ, Jason Ciaciura, Justin (Tammy) Ciaciura, and April (Douglas) Sedgwick, seven great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by Howard Lewis, her husband of 60 years, two brothers, Jack Melugin and Floyd Melugin; and six sisters, Vernis Patterson, Doris Wilson, Juanita Atchison, Pattie Barton, Nancy Cowen and Roxanne Kidwell.

Joyce was a loving wife and mother. Most recently a resident of Sacramento, she and Howard lived in Grass Valley for 30 years. She was known for her gift of hospitality, beautiful sewing skills, and fancy square dancing footwork. Her love and support will be greatly missed.

Family and Friends are invited to her daughter’s house, 8704 Saints Way, Sacramento, CA between 1 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18th to reminisce and honor her beautiful life.