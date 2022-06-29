Obituary: Joyce Marie Weiss

– June 19, 2022

Joyce Marie Weiss entered into the joy of her Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. She was 91 years old.

Joyce Castleberg was born on March 4, 1931 on a dairy farm near Durand, Wisconsin. She was the second-oldest of five children born to Andrew and Gladys Castleberg, of Swiss and Norwegian decent respectively. In 1940 the family relocated permanently to Pomona, California where Joyce spent her early years. She was very involved in her high school, serving on several committees and in leadership positions.

The family was also active at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Pomona where Joyce met her future husband, Walter Weiss, who had just returned from service in WWII. They were married in 1950 when she was 18 and he was 22. Over the next 11 years they had four children: Martin, Dwight, Heidi, and Phillip.

The family relocated from San Dimas, California to Grass Valley in 1960 where they would become very active members of the community and business-owners. They initially attended St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Chicago Park and then, later, Calvary Bible Church where they both remained members up to their deaths. Joyce was a devout Christian and considered her relationship with Christ to be foremost.

Joyce always saw her primary calling to be a wife and mother. And her family will attest that she did this skillfully and with great success. She was, undeniably, a ballast to both her husband, children, and grandchildren. In support of her children’s businesses, for example, she served as bookkeeper, salesperson, business consultant, to name a few roles. And she was always the engaging, attentive, and caring listening-ear.

Both Joyce and Walt were tireless supporters of their children and grandchildren. They encouraged them to follow their passions and then got behind them. They would agree that they have now lost their greatest fan!

To know Joyce was to experience kindness, gentleness, acceptance, love, smiles, and grace. As one of her nephews said, he “always felt good in her presence.” She also had a funny side and sometimes said that she would have enjoyed being a comedienne. Joyce was an excellent homemaker, hard-worker, and volunteered often for church ministry, such as Deaconess, Christian Women’s Club and Bible study leader. She loved to knit, sew, read and, eventually, work puzzles.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Weiss, son Martin (Wendy), and grandson Aaron Weiss (Lisa). Remaining is her brother Grant Castleberg (Anne) and children Dwight (Debra), Heidi Emmett (Robert) and Phillip. Her grandchildren are Adam Weiss, Grant Weiss (Gaia), Mark Weiss (Ashley), Sarah Brown (Christopher), and Cory Emmett. Additionally, Joyce has 12 great-grandchildren.

A public memorial service for Joyce will be held on Saturday, July 9, Calvary Bible Church at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that contributions be made to the Hospice of the Foothills at hospiceofthefoothills.org/make-a-gift.