Obituary: Joyce Hurst
July 19, 1938 – December 28, 2021
Joyce was born in Martinez, CA. She and her three brothers lived with their parents in Los Gatos, CA until her high school years when the family relocated to Barstow. While working as a waitress in Barstow, Joyce met Billie Joe Hurst, who was stationed at the nearby Marine base. Bill and Joyce married in 1957 and later moved to Nevada County, where Joyce’s mother, Veda Folden, had established the Willo Steakhouse. Joyce waited tables at the Willo and later worked at Grass Valley Group as a lead assembler. After retirement, Joyce and Bill moved to Bill’s home state of Arkansas. Following Bill’s death, Joyce moved back to Grass Valley to be near family and friends. She passed away on December 28, 2021 at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, after being taken there on Christmas Eve. Joyce is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Hurst, grandchildren Richard and Todd Tonti, Shane, Danielle and Candice Hurst, and great-grandchildren Jaden, Amelia and Noah Tonti and Sydney Voldarski. No service is planned. Joyce will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
