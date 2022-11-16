Obituary: Josephine Arellano Conkling
November 8, 1939 – November 14, 2022
Josephine Arellano Conkling passed away in her sleep on November 14, 2022 at Crystal Ridge Care Center in Grass Valley, CA. at the age of 83. Private funeral services will take place November 18 under the direction of Hooper & Weaver, final resting place at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery. Please go to Hooper & Weaver for full obituary.
She will be missed by family and friends, she amazed us all.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.