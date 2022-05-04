Obituary: Joseph McIntosh
November 27, 1937 – April 27, 2022
Joseph McIntosh passed away on April 27, 2022, at home surrounded by family. He was 84.
A rosary will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday followed by a service at 10:30 a.m. at St. Canice Catholic Church in Nevada City.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1937, in Oakland. He went to San Jose State University, and after graduation he had many adventures in Alaska and around the country. In the late 70’s he and his wife, Shirley built their dream home in Smartsville where they lived for over 50 years. This is where he would cultivate his love of agriculture, and the simple pleasures of tending to his land and farm. He enjoyed woodworking, architecture, fishing, and helping his family and friends.
He had a special friendship with his youngest grandchild, Heather who at the age of 5 gave him the nickname “Grumples.” He encouraged laughter through heartache, and how to be a loveable curmudgeon.
He was extremely devoted to his family, and will be missed by all. He supported the church, and other charities.
He is survived by his daughter Sherry Kremesec; granddaughters Rachel and Heather Kremesec; and great-grandson, Joseph Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McIntosh.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Food Ministries.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.
