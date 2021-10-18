Obituary: Joseph Carman
June 17, 1925 – June 6, 2020
A longtime resident of Grass Valley, Joe Carman died of natural causes on June 6, 2020 in Vacaville California, 11 days shy of his 95th birthday.
His life in Grass Valley began in the early 80’s after moving from Southern California with his wife Mary Jean. They built their home themselves on several acres in Alta Sierra and began their many years of involvement with the Grass Valley community they loved so much. A Marriage and Family Therapist, he and Mary Jean grew his practice at Brunswick Family Counseling Center and both were active in the community: from polka dancing with the German American club, to Hospice, to entrants in the 4th of July parades.
His passion above all was his work as an MFT which he continued until age 84. Following the loss of his eldest son Chip and beloved wife Mary Jean to cancer in 2013, he left Grass Valley to be with his son and family in Vacaville. His love, kindness, and concern for others touched the lives of many and will always be in our thoughts.
Joe passed June 6th of last year during the peak of the Covid outbreaks in nursing facilities and no services were held at that time. We will be having a celebration of life service at Hooper and Weaver this Friday, October 22 at 1:00 PM. If you knew or worked with Joe or were a friend or client and would like to attend, please join us.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User