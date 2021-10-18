Obituary: Joseph Carman

June 17, 1925 – June 6, 2020

A longtime resident of Grass Valley, Joe Carman died of natural causes on June 6, 2020 in Vacaville California, 11 days shy of his 95th birthday.

His life in Grass Valley began in the early 80’s after moving from Southern California with his wife Mary Jean. They built their home themselves on several acres in Alta Sierra and began their many years of involvement with the Grass Valley community they loved so much. A Marriage and Family Therapist, he and Mary Jean grew his practice at Brunswick Family Counseling Center and both were active in the community: from polka dancing with the German American club, to Hospice, to entrants in the 4th of July parades.

His passion above all was his work as an MFT which he continued until age 84. Following the loss of his eldest son Chip and beloved wife Mary Jean to cancer in 2013, he left Grass Valley to be with his son and family in Vacaville. His love, kindness, and concern for others touched the lives of many and will always be in our thoughts.

Joe passed June 6th of last year during the peak of the Covid outbreaks in nursing facilities and no services were held at that time. We will be having a celebration of life service at Hooper and Weaver this Friday, October 22 at 1:00 PM. If you knew or worked with Joe or were a friend or client and would like to attend, please join us.