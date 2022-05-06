Obituary: Joseph C. Hinman, Jr.

– March 6, 2022

Joseph Carlton Hinman Jr., long-time Grass Valley resident, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 6th of natural causes. He was 96 years old. He was surrounded by his family who loved him and will miss him, his wisdom, his charm, and his love of life.

Joe Hinman was an honorable man. He believed in treating people with respect, unless they proved they didn’t deserve it. Even then, he was never unkind. He didn’t dwell on disappointments. He preferred to move along to happier endeavors – things he loved. Joe loved his family and his friends. Joe was a story teller who had a variety of colorful tales to tell. He had a big voice, a booming laugh and loved good conversation.

His life would have made a story that he might have enjoyed reading. The first son of Joseph Carlton Hinman and his wife, Bernice Grace Matthews, was born on August 16, 1925 amongst the orange trees in Monrovia, California. Joe learned about hard work growing up during the Depression, with his first job selling fresh corn from a stand on W. Duarte Road in Arcadia. After graduation from Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte High School, he found himself a Private in the 134th Infantry, part of the 35th Infantry Division in WWII. He landed in France after D-day, as part of replacement recruits. On reconnaissance, prior to the Battle of the Bulge, Joe’s group was captured and sent to prisoner of war camps in Germany. This was near the close of the war, and even though he lost 50 pounds, he never felt mistreated by his German guards who were eating the same sawdust-laced bread as he was. His camp was liberated by the Russians and for years on May 1st Joe would have a Vodka in their honor. Upon liberation, he joined the mass of humanity walking across Europe to get home.

After WWII, Joe went to college on the G.I. Bill. It was at College of the Pacific, in the theatre department, where he met Barbara Blaue, the woman he would marry in 1956. They would be together for almost 61 years and raise their children, Lise, Leslie, Mark and the acquired “son of their heart”, Tim Palethorpe.

Joe joined the Air Force after college – a relatively new branch of the military at the time – and was sent to Officers Training School. He served in two more wars, Korea and his “air conditioned war” Vietnam. His 25-year career took him and his family to assignments throughout the country, along with Italy and England. In 1971, Joe and Barbara moved to Grass Valley. After he retired from the Air Force, he worked for local businesses and served on the Personnel Commission for the City of Grass Valley from 1990-1999, as well as various committees for his church, St. Patrick’s.

When he finally retired in his mid-80’s, Joe volunteered at the Empire Mine State Historical Park in the gift shop helping visitors. He liked to say, “I needed a reason to put on my pants each morning.”

Joe continued his lifetime love of the theater and passed this passion on to his children and grandchildren. He loved to travel, learn, was a voracious reader, but mainly loved the art of entertaining, the sharing of good food, wine and stories. He celebrated his wealth of family and friends with great gusto and good champagne.

His passing has left an enormous hole in the hearts of his survivors: his brother, Chester Martin (Pam), daughter Lise, daughter Leslie Stauber (Rick), son Mark (Sarah) and son Tim Merrill-Palethorpe (Jennifer), along with his five adored grandchildren. A private celebration of his life is being held with family and friends. Arrangement are with Hooper and Weaver.