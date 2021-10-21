Obituary: Jose Chavez
October 8, 1928 – October 12, 2021
Jose Trinidad Chavez, passed away shortly after his 93rd birthday, on October 12th, 2021 in peace surrounded by his family. He was the 4th of 13 children. He is survived by his wife Consepcion of 67 Loving years, with 4 children, 13 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and extended family beyond compare. He truly lived a loving and faith filled life and embraced everyone. Jose Immigrated from Mexico to provide a better life for his family and was very proud to become a United States Citizen. He lived in Santa Clara where he raised his family then retired in Grass Valley. He was blessed with a green thumb so that all family and neighbors reaped the benefits every year. His sense of humor and smile radiated at every family gathering. Most of all he trusted in Our Lord and we know he is resting in peace in his arms. The Rosary Service will be held on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:00pm at the Hooper & Weaver Mortuary at 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, CA. The Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, Oct. 26th, 2021 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1:00 pm at 235 Chapel St, Grass Valley, CA. He will be laid to rest after the funeral service at St Patrick’s Cemetery.
