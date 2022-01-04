Obituary: Jonathan Williams
June 4, 1975 – November 22, 2021
Jonathan passed away on November 22, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Lena Vaughn-Williams and five children, mother May Williams and brother Terry Williams. He was born to Ted and May Williams in Orange County, Ca. A service for Jon will be held on Saturday, January 8th at 2pm at Auburn Grace Community Church, 3126 Olympic Way, Auburn, Ca. See full obituary at Hooperandweaver.com.
