Obituary: John Richard (Dick) Lawless

February 4, 1933 – April 15, 2022

John Richard (Dick) Lawless was born in Oakland, CA on February 4, 1933 to Earl and Ethel Lawless. He is predeceased in death by his brother Donald and sister Margery. Dick passed away on Friday April 15, 2022 in Grass Valley, CA at 89 years young.

Dick graduated from Oakland High School in 1952, he then went to the University of San Francisco where he played basketball with the USF Dons during both of their NCAA championship seasons, 1954/55 and 1955/56. This was one of the proudest experiences in his life, and March Madness was one of his favorite times of year.

He met Bernice Bettencourt of Watsonville in Lake Tahoe while they were both on holiday, they married in 1956. They almost immediately went to Europe where he served in the US Army Reserves and was stationed in France for 2 years, his daughter Sheryl Ann was born in Germany.

When they came back to the US in 1958, the new family settled in Oakland and their son James Richard was born. Dick started working for New York Life Insurance Company and retired with them after a successful 65 year career. He was said to be a great mentor to new agents.

He is survived by ex-wife, Juanita Lawless, who remained a close friend throughout his life.

He married Veronica (Bonnie) Greene in 1992. Shortly thereafter they retired to Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley, CA, where they enjoyed meeting new friends and traveling. Bonnie predeceased him in 2018. Dick has lived in Lake Wildwood for over 25 years and has enjoyed golfing, going to the country club, and bowling with his buddy’s in Auburn.

He is survived by his daughter Sheryl, son Jim, grandsons Joe and Josh (who predeceased him by a month) and their spouses, Jordi and Marisha respectively, his granddaughter Alana Bohni and all of his great-grandchildren.

Where ever you are dad, I hope they have a basketball court <3