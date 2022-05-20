 Obituary: John Rice | TheUnion.com
Obituary: John Rice

November 6, 1958 – May 16, 2022

John was born in Nevada City, Ca to Bob and Thelma Rice, and passed in Grass Valley. He loved fishing, outdoors, & being surrounded by friends. He was a professional carpenter for 40 years. He was always available to help other. He leaves behind Daughter Lacy D (Rice) Granthan & Son Evan Rice. Brothers Steve & Bill & Girlfriend Quique Barletta.
He will be missed. Celebration of life TBD.

