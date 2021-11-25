Obituary: John Lozano
November 14, 1930 – November 9, 2021
John Lozano passed away November 9, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born in New Castle, California and attended Roseville Union High School. He joined the Navy Submarine Service in 1948. Serving his country until retirement in September 1967 as a Master Chief. He moved to Nevada County in 1986. John became a lifetime member of the Fleet Reserve Association and became a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge #13 in Nevada City and Evangeline #9 order of the Eastern Star.
He is survived by his wife, Jean Velikonia-Lozano, one sister and two brothers.
A Memorial service will be held at the Nevada City Masonic Lodge, 108 1/2 Pine Street, Nevada City, December 4th at 11am.
