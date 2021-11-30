Obituary: John “Jack” Valentine

July 6, 1939 – November 19, 2021

Jack Valentine passed away on Friday November 19th after a long struggle with heart disease resulting in kidney and heart failure. John (Jack) Joseph Valentine III was born in San Francisco California on July 6, 1939 the son of Jane Shaw Valentine and John Joseph Valentine Jr. Jack spent his early childhood years in San Francisco and his high school years in San Mateo Ca. He met the love of his life Kathie Stinson while in college and they were married in 1962. He is a graduate of San Francisco State University where he majored in business. He enlisted in the Navy in 1961 and was in Naval Security. Upon his graduation from College in 1963 he went on active duty stationed in the Philippines at Naval Station San Miguel on the island of Luzon. Kathie soon followed Jack to the PI. Jack was on duty at the time of the Gulf of Tonkin Incident at the start of the Vietnam War. He recalled listening to pilots flying over the gulf of Tonkin broadcasting the air and sea battle going on as he forwarded this information directly to the Pentagon in plain English, no code.

After their tour of duty in the Philippines and the birth of their first child Theresa Marie Jack and Kathie settled in San Bruno, CA where Jack embarked on a career in banking, continuing his education culminating in a successful career as a mortgage banker. They later moved to silicone valley and settled in Los Altos where they raised their four children. Theresa Marie Audas (Jim) John J. Valentine IV, Kimberly Ann Donnelly (Jason) and Michael Patrick Valentine (Kristina), they were blessed with 9 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Jack was a devoted husband and father and very active supporting his children in their activities, coaching girls and and boys sports teams and participating in scouting with both of his sons. He loved the outdoors, backpacking with both of his sons in the high sierras, catching that delicious trout in a high mountain stream. For many summers the family toured the western United States camping as they traveled. Jack and Kathie in search of a retirement community below the snow and above the fog settled on the community of Lake Wildwood in 1999. Upon retirement in 2004 they moved to their newly completed dream home in Lake Wildwood where Jack spent many happy hours on the golf course, working in his garden, growing beautiful roses for Kathie and serving on committees in Lake Wildwood. He also was elected to the LWW Board of Directors and served two times one time as Board President. Jack was also very involved supporting Kathie in volunteer work in their parish, St. Patrick’s in Grass Valley as well as Mt. St. Mary Academy and the Knights of Columbus. Many happy hours were spent traveling in Europe and throughout the United States but like most of us home with his family was his happy place. He also loved refinishing old furniture taking a tired wooden piece and making it new again. His death is a great loss to all his family and we miss him every minute but find comfort in knowing he is no longer suffering and is at home with God. Jack’s funeral Mass will be held on Monday, December 6th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street in Grass Valley with a reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. Please Join us in celebration of Jack’s well lived life. Internment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, CA on November 7th at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. St. Mary’s Academy 400 South Church St., Grass Valley, CA 95945 or a charity of your choice.