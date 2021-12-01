Obituary: John “Jack” Valentine
July 7, 1939 – November 19, 2021
Jack Valentine passed away November 19. A Rosary will be held at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 6th at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street in Grass Valley. Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos, CA on December 7th at 11:30 a.m. Jack leaves his wife Kathie, four children, their spouses, nine grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
