Obituary: John ‘Jack’ Martin Richardson

August 30, 1939 – April 7, 2022

Jack decided that Thursday, April 7, 2022, would be a good day to take his longest afternoon nap ever. He was kind enough to allow his wife and daughter to sit with him while his snores slowed to silence.

Jack made his entrance into the world on August 30, 1939, in Oakland, CA. His parents, Ethel Vesta DuBois Richardson and John Cecil Richardson and the best big brother ever, James ‘Jim’ Edward Richardson, greeted him. The Richardson family moved around Northern California during Jack’s childhood while his dad served in the Coast Guard, but he spent his high school years in the Humboldt County area, graduating from Eureka High School in 1957.

While in high school, Sharon Louise Green caught his eye (she made sure she was in his line of sight) and though they never agreed on who actually proposed, their marriage took place anyway on July 22, 1962, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Eureka, CA. Jack spent three years, 10 months, and 11 days guarding the jackrabbits at Beale Air Force Base in Yuba County, CA, before receiving an early honorable discharge on June 14, 1963, just in time to begin the fall semester at Sacramento State University.

While his dreams were always to be an artist, Sharon, the practical spouse, convinced Jack that he could be an artist who did not starve by becoming an art teacher. After receiving his BA from Sacramento State in 1967 and his teaching credential from Humboldt State in 1968, Jack began his teaching career at Nevada Union High School in Grass Valley, CA, in 1968. Over his 29 years as a teacher, he taught ceramics and stone carving as well as other, less appealing subjects if the high school administration was mad at him. He also taught art classes for Sierra College in Grass Valley when the classes were still held on the Nevada Union High School campus.

Jack liked teaching and loved his students, but he eagerly anticipated the summer months when he could spend much of his time in the pieced-together shop in his backyard. His first works during those summers were carved soapstone whales, bears, owls, abstracts, human figures, and more. In more recent years he turned a variety of stones on a lathe, creating bowls, jars, urns, and goblets. Jack and Sharon sold his work at juried art shows throughout the western United States for 30 years.

Those left to mourn Jack’s absence from their lives include his wife of 59 years, Sharon Louise Green Richardson, and their children and grandchildren: daughter, Heather Louise Richardson Lacey, her spouse Jonathan Eric Harper, and their children Julia, Clara, Mason, and Emerson Harper; and son, Adam John Richardson and his daughter Alexis Richardson all of Longmont, CO. Also surviving are Jack’s sister-in-law Marilyn Paulson Richardson of Littleton, CO, and her children Wendy Rivera (spouse Agustin Rivera) of Rocklin, CA, and Terry Richardson (spouse Frank Morton) of Omaha, NE. Jack’s brother, James ‘Jim’ Edward Richardson died May 14, 2021, and his infant sister, Julia Rae Richardson, died July 28, 1938.

Jack forbade a funeral or memorial service and asked to be cremated and his ashes thrown away or mixed into clay and made into a pot. He has been cremated and his family is considering what the actual disposition of his ashes will be.