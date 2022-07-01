Obituary: John Daly

August 30, 1944 – June 24, 2022

Beloved Father, Photographer, and Realtor John Michael Daly set sail on his spaceship to the stars on June 24th, 2022. He was surrounded by his three daughters, wife, granddaughter and German Shepherd puppy.

A lover of numbers, John would always look for numerological significance: John was born in Eugene, Oregon on August 30th, 1944. He passed away in Nevada City, California in 2022, at the age of 77. His favorite two numbers were 24 and 6. He passed on the 24th day of the 6th month.

John grew up with his parents; Maryneal Gore and Edward John Daly, his sister Patricia, and his beloved German Shepherds in Eugene, Seattle, Oakland, and Los Altos, California. He graduated from San Francisco State University with two BA’s in English and Sociology. Fittingly, at the age of 24, John began his first travel adventure, backpacking across Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East. Five years later, he met his wife, Merry, while teaching English in Japan. Theirs is a love story for the ages.

Merry and John continued to travel, driving across the U.S, and settling in California. They stopped back in Merry’s home state of New Jersey to get married in 1975, before moving to Peru to teach for two years.

John’s dream was to be rich in daughters, which he most certainly was. After returning home, John and Merry settled in Nevada City, California, where they raised their three daughters in a beautiful natural environment amidst a broad community of friends.

John became a realtor, and spent his free time pursuing his favorite art, photography. John was known by many to be a deeply kind-hearted man, with a steady presence and a twinkle in his eye. He loved a fine port, the sea, world music, a dinner surrounded by friends, and the telling of stories. His craft of storytelling ranged from inventive fairy tales for his daughters, to the recounting of his many adventures abroad.

He is survived by his three daughters, Ariella, Alexandra, and Ashleigh, his granddaughter Aurora, his wife, MerryLynn Byles and his sister, Patricia Ochsner.

A Celebration of Life for John will be held on July 13th at 5pm at the Schrammsberg Estate on Gold Flat Road in Nevada City.