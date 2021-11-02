Obituary: Johanna Deuel

January 26, 1931 – September 11, 2021

Johanna Mary Deuel of Grass Valley, CA passed away on September 11, 2021, surrounded by her children in a family home.

Born in 1931 in Los Angeles, Johanna was the daughter of Joe and Kate Reina and sister to Frank and Richard.

In the early ‘50s, Johanna married Kenneth Deuel and the couple settled into their new home in Hawthorne, CA to raise four children: Steve, Tom, Teresa and Bob.

Johanna spent many years serving as the lead cook at Hawthorne High School’s cafeteria and was active in the TOPS (“Take Off Pounds Sensibly”) local chapter in Hawthorne. A sports fan, she enjoyed attending sporting events for her children and participating in the team’s booster clubs. Upon retirement, she and her husband relocated from Southern California to Grass Valley to enjoy a more relaxed atmosphere and to be closer to their daughter Teresa’s children.

Johanna loved her role as the family matriarch and while she lost her husband in 2003, she continued to live in her home and hosted a seemingly endless number of visits with her family. She ultimately became grandmother to seven children and later a great-grandmother to 12 more. When she was unable to visit personally, she enjoyed using the Internet to participate in video calls.

Johanna loved cooking and traveling, having spent time on cruises, and trips to Alaska, Hawaii and Europe. She also achieved a lifetime goal when she managed to lose over 100 pounds of weight through her participation in the Grass Valley-area TOPS Club and was admitted into the TOPS’ prestigious “Century Club.”

Services will be held at the Chapel of the Angels at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. 250 Race Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945