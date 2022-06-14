Obituary: Jody Wood

October 4, 1938 – May 8, 2022

Jo Ann (Jody) Wood was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on October 4, 1938. Jody spent her earliest years in the care of her mother, Freda Tyler, and her grandparents, along with her older sister Derreline. When Jody was four years old, her mother met and married Howard Ward and she moved with her mom and sister to downtown Twin Falls. They lived in an apartment attached to the creamery where Freda worked while Howard was in Europe fighting in World War II. One of Jody’s earliest memories is meeting her dad for the first time when he arrived home from the war with a doll and a dress tucked under his arm for his new daughter.

Jody graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1956 and attended Idaho State University in Pocatello before getting married and moving to California. She settled first in Citrus Heights where she started her family, then in 1969 the family moved to Nevada County where she spent the rest of her life. Jody was the best mom. She was the mom that always volunteered as the class “room mother”, helping plan celebrations, buying gifts for the teachers, and pitching in with art projects. She was the den mother for cub scouts and organized horseback riding lessons and fishing trips for her children and their friends. She designed and sewed her kids’ clothes and made sure they learned how to ski, even though she loathed the snow. She was devoted to her children and yet she also made time to volunteer at a drop-in youth counseling center in Nevada City, The Open Door, where she was generous with her wisdom and advice. She displayed her enterprising spirit as a relentless fundraiser for the Penguins Swim Team, developing the concept of the Penguins’ 100-mile marathon relay and the Penguins’ Pretzel Cart.

In 1978, Jody turned her entrepreneurial skills toward her own career and obtained her real estate license. She became an agent at Century 21 Davis Realty and closed her first escrow within two weeks. That was an indicator of her future success as a realtor. She was consistently a top producer and went on to become the broker and co-owner of Century 21 Davis. She was a mentor to generations of realtors in Nevada County.

It was at Century 21 where she fell in love with Gene Wood, the love of her life. Jody and Gene were married on September 18, 1982, bringing together their two families. With Gene, Jody built a home where her children and grandchildren gathered to celebrate holidays and each other. Jody’s home was well-known for its spooky decorations, clam chowder, and the bottomless basket of candy that she handed out to hundreds of neighborhood children on Halloween. Her home was always open to welcome friends for a very dry martini at the end of a long day.

Jody loved her San Francisco 49ers and Giants. She watched every single game, all 162 regular season baseball games and every football game, even the pre-season ones. If there wasn’t a football or baseball game on, she watched golf. She was an avid golfer herself, organizing golf trips that brought people together and created deep friendships throughout her life. Before he passed, Gene and Jody spent their time golfing at the Nevada County Country Club or on courses in Arizona and Hawaii. They spent many years together, sailing on Lake Tahoe or the Delta, RV-ing around the Western United States with their championship Havanese dogs and engaging in spirited “discussions” about the state of the world.

Looking back at her husband and her life, Jody would smile and say, “We just had so much fun”.

Jody is survived by her grateful children Rob Barker (Mary Ann) and Leslie Rodriguez (Jason); Heather Wood, Trey Wood, and Lisa Rodriguez (Matthew), her grandchildren Brian and Anna Barker, Eduardo, Hannah and Rachel Bar-Ness; Olivia and Calla Wood, Ben Wood, Garrett, Griffin and Trinity Rodriguez, her great grandson Peter Barker; her sister Donna Ward (Rich Campbell). She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Gene Wood; her parents, Howard and Freda Ward; her sister, Derreline Ward; and her daughter-in-law, Kimarie Wood (Heather’s wife).

A graveside service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California at 10:15am on June 22, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospitality House in Grass Valley.