Obituary: Joanne Smith

July 6, 1931 – July 8, 2022

Joanne Smith, age 91, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, in Grass Valley, California. She was the youngest in her family, born to Arthur Edward and Celia (Wible) Frederick on July 6, 1931, in Kendallville, Indiana. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ron, her parents, and her sisters. She is survived by her twin brother Jack, children Doug Smith, wife Traci, Dawn Darien, husband Frank, and Kristy Kochis, husband Tim, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Even though Joanne was a twin, she had a different birthday than her brother, as he was born before midnight, and she was born after midnight. She had three older sisters, Arlene, Maxine, and Beverly, who all resided on the family farm in Kendallville, IN. Joanne was baptized into Christ on Easter morning, April 25, 1944, at First Christian Church in Kendallville with her twin brother, Jack.

Joanne ventured to Los Angeles with her tribe of girlfriends seeking new beginnings, and met her husband of the next 53 years. They started a family there, then moved to Grass Valley in 1974, giving their children an opportunity to experience the rural environment they came from and loved.

Joanne’s family was her life, and she was a devoted mother and wife. She loved reading, gardening, and sewing, making beautiful clothes for her children as they were growing up. Joanne often visited the elderly and cared for the young and old. She attended Abundant Life Church for many years and often brought cookies for the Sunday service.

Joanne laid the living stones of sacrifice in the path of her life’s journey, an eternal living testimony of her transformation in the loving power of Christ. Her humble heart of serving others’ needs and desires ahead of her own was apparent to all and will be dearly missed.

Her memorial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Abundant Life Community Church 10795 Alta Street, Grass Valley, CA. Reception with refreshments will follow the service.

Those who wish to make memorial contributions can do so at the American Cancer Society http://www.cancer.org .