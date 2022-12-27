Obituary: Joanne Montgomery

Joanne Montgomery

Provided Photo

December 1, 1939 – December 7, 2022

Joanne Frances Montgomery was born December 1, 1939, in Los Angeles, CA and died December 7, 2022, at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley, CA. Joanne was the second of three children born to Ted and Irene Dawkins. Joanne attended California State University, Los Angeles before beginning her long career as a Superior Court Clerk. In 1967, while working in the Superior Court of Los Angeles, Long Beach, she met the dashing Probation Officer, Ronald M. Montgomery, who would soon become her husband. In 1977, Joanne and Ron moved to Nevada County where both found work at the Courthouse. Joanne served as a Superior Court Clerk and Ron as a Probation Officer until retirement. Joanne always said Carl F. Bryan II was her favorite judge. Co-workers will always remember the colorful clothing and accessories Joanne maintained for each holiday, with Fourth of July being her favorite. She came to work on each holiday dressed from head to toe for the occasion. Joanne and Ron bred and raised their beloved Arabian horses for 15 years before retirement. Joanne then turned her focus to volunteer work spending countless hours supporting Saddle Pals, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, United Way, American Legion Auxiliary, Kare Crisis Nursery, RSVP and Emmanuel Episcopal Church to name a few. Joanne and Ron also loved to travel visiting 35 countries and embarking on 15 cruises. They were also members of the Gold Country Yacht Club and avid mountain bike riders. Joanne was predeceased by her parents and both siblings. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ronald, her niece, Lori Jensen, of Grass Valley and nephew, Ralph Morris, of Lafayette, Oregon. A Celebration of Life for Joanne will be held January 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 235 S. Church Street, Grass Valley, CA with reception to follow. All who knew her are welcome. Memorial contributions may be sent to Kare Crisis Nursery, 15649 Ridge Estates Road, Nevada City, CA 95959 or Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org. Rest in Peace dear Joanne. We will miss your sly humor, quick zingers, unforgettable laugh and, most of all, your huge heart.