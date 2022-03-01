Obituary: Joanne M. Santinelli
June 25, 1932 – February 7, 2022
It is with great sadness that we are announcing the passing of our mother, Joanne M. Santinelli on February 7, 2022. A long time resident of Nevada County she was born in Ogden, Utah to Dr. Ross H. and Leona McCune. She has 6 children, 2 preceded her, son, Rodney Campbell and daughter Vicki Barney. She is survived by Candis Campbell, Carrie Rostad, Leslie Scheuerman, Shelley Russ and their families. She also leaves behind 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Thank you to all of the wonderful friends and family and care givers for being there for her. There will be a memorial service announced at a later date.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User