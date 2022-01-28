Obituary: JoAnne Jenkins
December 29, 1945 – January 17, 2022
JoAnne Virginia Jenkins was born to Lawrence Jenkins and Dorris Brown. She had two brothers, John and Ron Jenkins. She grew up in Nevada County and worked 25 years in the timber industry and as a teacher.
She is survived by her husband, Craig Thurber, daughter, Autumn Hurst, son, Chris Jenkins, and granddaughters Jenna, Sydney, and Gracelyn Hurst and Leeauna Jenkins.
