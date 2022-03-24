Obituary: Joanne Hammelton

April 8, 1943 – February 8, 2022

Joanne H. Hammelton passed away on Tuesday, February 8th. Per her wishes, her ashes will be spread at sea in the same manner and location as her husband Ray.

Joanne was born on April 8, 1943, in Iowa, daughter of Gilbert E. Holm and Vera L. Holm. The family moved to Burbank, California, when she was 12 years-old. She obtained her B.A. at California Lutheran College and her M.A. at USC. She met her future husband, Ray Hammelton, at USC whom she married on September 3, 1966. They lived in the Dominican Republic for two years and then in Vienna, Austria for ten. In 1981, they returned to McLean, Virginia, where she taught elementary school before moving to Lake Wildwood in 2003.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Christina, two sons, Paul and Eric, her brother Doyle, and three grandchildren Logan, Jackson, and Adelyn.

Joanne was loving, patient, and thoughtful. She loved her art projects. She loved her many pets throughout life and enjoyed retirement at Lake Wildwood. If she wasn’t sharing pictures of her grandchildren or playing Dragonvale, she would be working on her Mac, singing in the choir, or filling one of the many bird feeders Ray had given her over the years.

Joanne would be the first person to thank you for an invitation and compliment you on your garden. Joanne found humor in many things and poured love on her family for close to 80 years. She will be dearly missed.