Obituary: Joan Sweeney Dempster Dana McRee

June 16, 1928 – March 27, 2022

A life well lived.

Our mom was born Joanne at the Oakland, CA Salvation Army. She was adopted by Dr John Paul & Ruth Chandler Sweeney, growing up in Millbrea, CA playing in the neighborhood till the street lamps came on. Her love for dogs started here with her Collie, “Bonnie,”, who walked her to school everyday. After her mother died, Joan went to boarding school at Ursuline High in Santa Rosa. We want to remember sister Bernerd who was a big influence in mom’s young life. She went on to graduated in nursing from St Mary’s in San Francisco, CA. At a school dance with boys from California Maritime Academy in Vallejo, Mom met our dad Jean Leo Dempster from San Diego, CA.

Joan & Jean raised their 7 kids in Idaho Falls, Id where mom loved living & played the violin in the city symphony. The family moved to San Carlos, CA where she took up her life long love of tennis, rehabilitated squirrels, raised raccoon & kids. Our mom never missed any of our track meets, baseball games or other events that we participated in.In the 38 years of marriage they lived in other countries & the Midwest retiring together in Atascadero, CA. During a brief separation mom lived out her life long dream & took up residence in Berthoud, CO taking up golf & continued her interest of quilting, knitting, crafts & nursing.

In 1991 she moved to Lake Wildwood Penn Valley, CA. On the golf course she met up with a kindergarten classmate “Bill” William Dana from Millbrea, CA. They married & had fun together for 4 years. After being widowed mom married her widowed neighbor Luther McRee of Oklahoma. They built a house in Lake Wildwood & enjoyed sitting on the deck watching sunsets, attracting birds & spending time with family, while always caring for a dog.

At 87 mom found her biological family through Ancestry.com. Mom was thrilled to learn about her mother Blanche McMeekan of Traveras City, MI through her 1/2 brother Mike (Elizabeth) Nuzzo of Smith’s Ferry, ID. Going on her first cruise at 91, she got on the Grand Princess Covid Cruise ship heading toward Hawaii. Visiting her biological mother’s grave at the Punch Bowl cemetery in Honolulu then had to spend 2 weeks at Travis Air force base in quarantine. As she aged & not spending time on the tennis court or golf course she took up bocci ball & had many fun hours with her close Bridge friends. Continuing her sunset watching on her deck with some wine.

Our mom was tough but had a good outlook on life & laughed easy. She loved nature & taught us all to take care of & respect all living things. She had a private faith & a conservative outlook on the political front. She honored all her commitments throughout all her life with a steadfast attitude. It was an honor to server you while walking you home mom as you so lovingly served & cared for us. You will be missed ma.

Joan is survived by her 7 children: Paul Shoshoni, WY; Pete Shoshoni, WY; Pat Mostly AK, Phil (Kelly) Kinnear, WY, Prescott (Cristina) Airway Heights, WA, P. Dave, Kenai AK, Pamela (Mark) Maier Grass Valley, CA 14 grandchildren 15 great grandchildren. Brother Mike (Elizebeth) Nuzzo Smith’s Ferry, ID. A private family celebration of life will take place this summer in Wyoming. In Lieu of flowers send donations in Joan’s name to: St Labre Indian School PO Box 216 Ashland, MT 59003-9989 phone: 866-753-5496