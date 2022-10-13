Obituary: Jim Scutero

March 16, 1939 – August 31, 2022

James Samuel Scutero Jr. was born in Trinidad, Colorado, to James Scutero Sr. and Edith Scutero (née Collins). Jim’s family moved to Spokane,WA. in the second half of his youth. He was the eldest of four children in a family rich with Italian traditions.

As a young man, he proudly served his country as a Marine, stationed out of Camp Pendleton, Jim took great pride in his Marine brotherhood. Semper fi. Shortly thereafter, at a friend’s wedding in Los Angeles, he met and soon after married his bride Barbara “Lynn” Wilson whom he affectionately called Lynnie. In 1970, Jim moved his young family out of the city up to rural Grass Valley, CA where they raised their family of six children at their home on Mother Lode Road.

He enjoyed his many years working for the Nevada County Department of Transportation. He loved operating heavy equipment, even enjoying the times he plowed snow during the night throughout Nevada County. Many times the power and phone lines would be out for days and you could hear Jim’s voice coming through on the CB radio “Scooter Pie, Scooter Pie, you got your ears on?” Moments later Lynnie would be replying “10/4 Scooter”.

Jim was a country boy and enjoyed many outdoor activities. He loved fishing, and in his younger days, hunting deer and boy did he make a mean venison jerky. Anytime Jim entered the kitchen, it became known as a “grease festival.” He also loved camping. As a father, he’d load his family into the camper for frequent weekend trips, camping all over California. Jim was most definitely an off-road enthusiast. Unfortunately, his vehicle was not and the times he got stuck were plentiful. But in retirement, with his shiny black 4-wheel drive, those days were over and he loved taking his fifth-wheel to the coast with Lynn or up to the hot springs in Markleeville.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his children and was a great teacher. He taught them important life skills; making sure they knew how to do everything from safely shoot and care for guns, change car tires, oil and all filters, use a chainsaw along with many other tools. He taught them to raise livestock, milk a cow, butcher and clean a chicken as well as catch, gut and clean fish.

The lucky ones who knew Jim can all attest he was great with conversation. Always quick to find commonality, he loved to share his many stories and was also a great listener. Jim was social and loved being involved in his community. He was a member of Jaycees of Nevada County, a volunteer with the Nevada County Search and Rescue team, and a Boy Scout leader of Troop Four for his sons. Jim was a people person and loved helping others. He was the guy who always stopped to help a stranded motorist, a neighbor with a broken pipe or pretty much anyone who needed a hand out or a hand up.

Jim was a Catholic and had a strong faith. He was a great friend to many, a wonderful father, grandfather. Last but not least, husband, adoring his beautiful bride and together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage.

Jim had an evening saying from his military days as he retired to bed, “CSMO” which meant, Close Station and Move Out.

He is survived by his wife Lynn Scutero of Loomis, daughters, Jenny (Britt) Cooper of Whitefish, MT, Julie (Anthony) Luna of Santa, Diane Gunderson of Citrus Heights, Katie Scutero of Loomis and son Daniel (Linda) Scutero of Corvallis, OR., grandchildren, Shawn, Molly, Hannah, Sophia, Alec, Brandon, Bella and Jake, his sister Ann Krauter, and brother Michael Scutero. James is preceded in death by his eldest child, son Kenneth Scutero, his parents and younger brother Robert Scutero, Sr.

Jim had a loving and wonderful presence and will be missed greatly. Until we meet again. CSMO!

A Memorial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church (1162 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA) on Saturday, October 29th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A gathering with light refreshments to follow.