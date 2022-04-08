Obituary: Jim McKelvey
July 15, 1943 – March 12, 2022
Jim McKelvey, 78, of Folsom, California, returned home to his Lord, on March 12th, surrounded by his family. Jim will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Jim grew up in Aurora, Ohio until he joined the United States Air Force where he traveled the world working in communications. Jim met his wife Sheryl in Huntington Beach where they lived for 23 years until they moved to Grass Valley in 1993.
He was known by all as someone who was always eager to help others and for his ever present smile. Throughout his retirement he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren who were the light of his life.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Mark, and his son, Joey. He is survived by his wife, Sheryl; his children Jennifer, Scott (Kelly), and Michael (Erica); his grandchildren Joey, Colin, Sammy, Declan, Emmalyn, Jack and Maclain and his sister, Gail.
Services will be held at 11AM on April 30th at St. Joseph Marello Catholic Church in Granite Bay. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jim can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
