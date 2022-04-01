Obituary: Jim Duke King

July 27, 1951 – March 27, 2022

Jim Due King passed away peacefully at noon at the hospital in Grass Valley on March 27, 2022 at the age of 70 after a long illness.

A graveside service for Jim will be held at Sierra Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City at 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday, April 5. A post funeral gathering will be held at the clubhouse at Forest Springs Mobile Home Community from Noon to 5 p.m. All are invited.

Born in Albany, Georgia, July 27, 1951, Jim moved around the country as a “military brat”, but considered California his real home, graduating from Novato High School in 1969 and furthering his college studies in Kansas City, Los Angeles and Napa.

Jim Duke King had a degree in Engineering and Autocad working for various big oil refineries becoming department head and safety manager for Phillips 66. Jim loved the outdoors, camping animals and riding his Harley. Jim also loved wood work, and was always remodeling, fixing or landscaping.

Jim also loved people, his family, his pet dog, Fitz, and especially his wife of 30 years, Barbara. He was an amazing man full of wit, good vibes an incredible soul. He had such a loving heart and was so lovable. He was a wonderful son, husband and father.

In retirement, Jim was an active member of his Forest Springs community as a photographer, carpenter and sewing machine repairman. Jim was also a member of E Clampus Vitas in Napa for 35 years, and served as a sponsor for Narcotics and Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 years. He loved art, drawing comics, and painting. Jim will be dearly missed by his many friends and family.

Jim is survived by his wife Barbara King, his mother Mary King, brother David King, daughter and son-in-law John and Shelly Lundberg, step-daughter Ginger Montellier, nephew Gary Cooper, grandchildren Jordan, Jack, Ashley and Eric Hulbert, Dalton and Heather Coffey, Austin Montellier, and Great-Granddaughter Paige and many cousins in Georgia and Florida.

Preceding Jim in death are his brother Ralph King, step-daughter Brandi Montellier, granddaughter Sierra Montellier and his beloved father Jack King.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite dog rescue.

