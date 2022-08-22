Obituary: Jill Marie Martineau Kilroy
May 17, 1974 – July 25, 2022
On July 25th, we lost our sweet girl Jill to an agonizing battle with cancer. She was surrounded by family and close friends. She leaves behind her best friend and husband of 20 years, Scott Kilroy and their 6 boys, Cameron, Caleb, Cyler, Caden and Charlie, her oldest son Christopher Gannon, daughter-in-law, Brandolyn, mother, Darlene Martineau and sisters, Stephanie and Jennifer Herd, sister Melanie Martineau, Aunt Arlene Rutkowski and several nieces and nephews. Jill had a huge heart and always gave of herself to help others. To know Jill was to love her. She truly cared about people and wanted the best for those she loved. She selflessly gave her time and energy to making life a little happier for everyone she knew.
Our hearts are broken. Jill will be greatly missed. We love you Jillie
Celebration of Life will be on Saturday August 27th at 1 pm in the Ponderosa Hall, Nevada County Fairgrounds.
11228 Mccourtney Rd, Grass Valley, CA
