Obituary: Jessica Lauren Jones-Kulonis
March 8, 1984 – May 4, 2022
Jessica Lauren Jones-Kulonis passed away May 4, 2022, at Sutter Hospital in Roseville. She was 38.
A funeral mass will be conducated at 6 p.m. today at St. Joseph’s Church in Auburn.
She was born on March 8, 1984, to Jeff and Judy Jones, in Orange, CA. She was the oldest of six children. Jessica had a Bachelor’s degree in nursing, and worked assisting the elderly in their homes.
She is survived by her daughter, Kinsley Rose; husband, Andy; parents, brothers and sisters, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her sister Jayme; son, Cadence, and grandparents.
In lieu of flowers or meals please consider donating to Kinsley’s savings account, you can make checks out to Judy Jones. Thank you.
