Obituary: Jessica Casey
April 25, 1990 – September 25, 2021
Jessica Casey 31 of Grass Valley, Ca passed away unexpectedly on September 25 2021. Jessica was born April 25 1990 in Stanford, Ca. She loved many things in her short life. Family, her beloved cat Boots, friends, her books, monkey, magnets, toys & music. Jessica was very loved and will be truly missed. She is survived by her parents Mike and Lynn Casey. Sister Michelle Casey and Fiancé Larry Leigh. Her sister Carrie and Brother-in-law Bryan Cowan, Brother Mike Casey, Brother Justin Casey and Fiancé Brittney Fox, Nieces Alyssa Cowan, Violet Casey, Nephew Bryan Cowan Jr and many aunts, uncles and cousins. We will have a memorial service at Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building 255 South Auburn Street Grass Valley, Ca 95945 on Saturday, November 27 from 2:30-5.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User